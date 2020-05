Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 18:12 Hits: 5

Florian Schneider has been dubbed a pioneer of modern music for his integral role in leading Kraftwerk to becoming an international phenomenon. He had struggled with cancer, according to his record label.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kraftwerk-co-founder-florian-schneider-dies-at-73/a-53354769?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf