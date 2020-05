Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 20:06 Hits: 2

Colombian-Canadian singer Lido Pimienta has released a new album, Miss Colombia, to raise awareness of challenges faced by indigenous and black women in Colombia.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/05/850964051/lido-pimienta-releases-a-new-album-raises-awareness-of-problems-in-columbia?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music