Hardy returns to being Idol

Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020

After winning ABC's American Idol last season, Laine Hardy is back with a highly-anticipated performance this Sunday, May 10 kicking off at 8 p.m. eastern. Hardy will give his take on "Life Is A Highway" as part of the show's Disney Night. Lane recently released the songs "Ground I Grew Up On" and "Let There Be Country." Laine continues on his virtual tour performing new music and chatting with fans through the end of May....

