Bandi announces EP

Chris Bandi announced today that his self-titled debut EP will drop on May 29. A The seven-song collection includes "Man Enough Now," which has racked up over 80 million global streams. Bandi penned four of the seven tracks. F "I am so excited to let everyone know about my debut EP," said Bandi. "We've worked really hard to write and find some great songs, and I am extremely proud of how everything came out. It's been a long time coming, and I can't wait for everyone to hear it."...

