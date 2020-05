Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 01:08 Hits: 2

Cosmic folk explorers Blitzen Trapper have been fairly quiet since they released VII in 2013 but today they release their brand new single ‘Magical Thinking‘ and announce that they’ve signed with the excellent label Yep Roc Records and will release their new LP Holy Smokes Future Jokes on August 28th, 2020. Check out the single …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/05/06/premiere-blitzen-trapper-release-new-single-and-announce-new-album/