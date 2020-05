Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 04:18 Hits: 2

We’ve been impressed with Pauline Andrès‘ music for a few years now, particularly her 2018 album Fearless Heart. When a tornado alert came up on her phone in Nashville and then the coronavirus restrictions kicked in, the songwriter bunkered down and took a swing at the Sia song ‘Elastic Heart’, stripping it back to to …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/05/06/new-music-pauline-andres-elastic-heart-acoustic-apocalypse-sia-cover/