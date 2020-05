Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 08:52 Hits: 2

Touchstones. Talismans. Certain pieces of music have the ability to transport you to a different dimension - Last Flight Out merges the landscape between folk and jazz, it approaches the sublime with subtlety and grace.

The post Steve Dawson & Funeral Bonsai Wedding: Last Flight Out appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/steve-dawson-funeral-bonsai-wedding-last-flight-out/