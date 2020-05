Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 07:04 Hits: 4

Ruth Ur, the director of the German section of Yad Vashem, Israel's official Holocaust memorial, tells DW why a fresh perspective on remembrance work is more important than ever — even during the coronavirus crisis.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/75-years-after-wwii-a-contemporary-look-at-holocaust-remembrance/a-53340615?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf