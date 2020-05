Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 09:20 Hits: 4

Bet On Love is another warm, homespun, pure folk gem from the Romeros, who are such naturals within their sonic realm that they possess the knack of making it sound totally effortless.

