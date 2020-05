Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 09:05 Hits: 3

"The Far East in the fast lane" is the title of the new book by journalist and truck driver Jochen Dieckmann. It chronicles his adventurous journey, which he undertook in 2019 along the new Silk Road.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/from-wuppertal-to-china-with-a-camper-van/a-53334646?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf