Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020

Dwight Yoakam's done got hitched. In an extremely rare glimpse into his personal life, the 63-year-old announced in a statement on Monday (5-4) that he has married his long time fiancee Emily Joyce. The two had been dating since 2010. The private ceremony was held at the St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, CA.

