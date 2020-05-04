Bruce Cockburn and True North Records Announce 50th Anniversary Box Set

Articles

To be active and relevant in music for 50 years is a significant achievement for any individual recording artist. The same can be said for any independent record label. To achieve this milestone together as an artist and label team without interruption has to be one of the most extraordinarily rare events in music.

To celebrate this milestone, Bruce Cockburn and True North Records have produced True North – A 50th Anniversary Box Set, a limited edition vinyl box set containing three of Bruce’s most significant recordings. The first album where it all started, the self-titled debut Bruce Cockburn, along with two albums that have never before been released on vinyl: The Charity of Night and Breakfast in New Orleans, Dinner in Timbuktu.

Each album has been re-mastered by Bruce’s long-time producer Colin Linden, and is pressed on coloured vinyl. The five-180 gram discs are contained in original artwork sleeves adapted from the original designs by the acclaimed graphic designer Michael Wrycraft, and housed in an individually numbered box signed personally by the artist. There will be only a limited initial pressing.

“Looking back over the arc of 50 years of recording, performing, and travel, not to mention relationships and personal challenges, I can only shake my head and mutter a word of thanks for all of it,” says Bruce.

Pre-order to reserve a signed and individually numbered box set containing three of Bruce’s most significant recordings.

Orders will be filled to arrive on release date September 25th, on a first come first serve basis, with the lowest individually numbered boxes allocated to the earliest online orders from True North.

