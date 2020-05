Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020

We’re digging this song by Halifax, Nova Scotia songwriter Norma MacDonald that we came across online. She released her new album Old Future a few weeks ago and ‘Wonder In The Summer’ is just one of its many highlights. MacDonald’s voice is a classic country sound, soaked in that ache and melancholy that we love. …

