Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 08:20 Hits: 3

Filmed by John Gray and Annie Baylis in 2016, watch this beautiful set, and our Tune of the Day, from Julie Fowlis, Pádraig Rynne, Aoife Ní Bhríain & Kris Drever at the Sugar Club, Dublin.

The post Watch: Julie Fowlis, Pádraig Rynne, Aoife Ní Bhríain & Kris Drever – Live at the Sugar Club, Dublin appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/julie-fowlis-padraig-rynne-aoife-ni-bhriain-kris-drever-live/