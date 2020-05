Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 19:32 Hits: 3

A German-American in his mid-thirties, Berliner by choice, cellist and visionary music manager, Walter is to become the Beethovenfest Bonn's new artistic director in 2022.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/steven-walter-to-direct-the-beethovenfest/a-53330594?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf