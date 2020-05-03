Articles

It is a strange time, but like many artists these days the Blues Foundation found a way for the 41st Annual Blues Music Awards to happen virtually.

The event was hosted by Shemekia Copeland, who won 2 BMAs last year (Album of the Year and Contemporary Blues Album). She and the presenters which included Ruthie Foster, William Bell, Beth Hart, Charlie Musselwhite, Warren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’ and Fantastic Negrito all did their parts remotely from their homes.

BMA nominees also contributed exclusive performances recorded in their homes, making this virtual event as close to actually being there as possible. Mixed with “Flashback Moments” of performances past, it was truly a great show.

And the 2020 Blues Music Award winners are…

Acoustic Blues Album, Sponsored by Newman, DeCoster

This Guitar and Tonight – Bob Margolin Acoustic Blues Artist, Sponsored by Folk Alliance International

Doug MacLeod Doug MacLeod – Photo: Marilyn Stringer Doug MacLeod – Photo: Marilyn Stringer Album of the Year, Sponsored by Rum Boogie Café and Blues Hall

Kingfish – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram B.B. King Entertainer of the Year, Sponsored by B.B. King’s Blues Club

Sugaray Rayford Band of the Year

The Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling Historical Album Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records Best Emerging Artist Album

Kingfish – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Blues Rock Album

Masterpiece – Albert Castiglia Blues Rock Artist, Sponsored by Landmark Band

Eric Gales Contemporary Blues Album

Kingfish – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Contemporary Blues Female Artist

Shemekia Copeland Contemporary Blues Male Artist

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Instrumentalist Bass

Michael “Mudcat” Ward Photo by: suze72 Photo by: suze72 Instrumentalist Drums

Cedric Burnside Cedric Burnside by Marilyn Stringer Instrumentalist Guitar

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Instrumentalist Harmonica, Sponsored by Hohner Harmonica

Rick Estrin Instrumentalist Horn

Vanessa Collier Instrumentalist Piano (Pinetop Perkins Piano Player)

Victor Wainwright Instrumentalist Vocals

Mavis Staples Song of the Year

“Lucky Guy,” written by Nick Moss Soul Blues Album

Sitting On Top of the Blues – Bobby Rush Soul Blues Female Artist

Bettye LaVette Soul Blues Male Artist

Sugaray Rayford Traditional Blues Album

Lucky Guy! – The Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling Traditional Blues Female Artist (Koko Taylor Award)

Sue Foley Traditional Blues Male Artist

Jimmie Vaughan The Blues Foundation Cedric Burnside by Marilyn Stringer

