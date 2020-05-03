2020 Blues Music Award Winners

Category: Art/Music Hits: 9
It is a strange time, but like many artists these days the Blues Foundation found a way for the 41st Annual Blues Music Awards to happen virtually.
The event was hosted by Shemekia Copeland, who won 2 BMAs last year (Album of the Year and Contemporary Blues Album). She and the presenters which included Ruthie Foster, William Bell, Beth Hart, Charlie Musselwhite, Warren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’ and Fantastic Negrito all did their parts remotely from their homes.
BMA nominees also contributed exclusive performances recorded in their homes, making this virtual event as close to actually being there as possible. Mixed with “Flashback Moments” of performances past, it was truly a great show.
Acoustic Blues Album, Sponsored by Newman, DeCoster
This Guitar and Tonight – Bob Margolin
Acoustic Blues Artist, Sponsored by Folk Alliance International
Doug MacLeod
Album of the Year, Sponsored by Rum Boogie Café and Blues Hall
Kingfish – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
B.B. King Entertainer of the Year, Sponsored by B.B. King’s Blues Club
Sugaray Rayford
Band of the Year
The Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling
Historical Album
Best Emerging Artist Album
Kingfish – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Blues Rock Artist, Sponsored by Landmark Band
Eric Gales
Contemporary Blues Album
Kingfish – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Contemporary Blues Female Artist
Shemekia Copeland
Contemporary Blues Male Artist
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Instrumentalist Bass
Michael “Mudcat” Ward
Instrumentalist Drums
Cedric Burnside
Instrumentalist Guitar
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Instrumentalist Harmonica, Sponsored by Hohner Harmonica
Rick Estrin
Instrumentalist Horn
Vanessa Collier
Instrumentalist Piano (Pinetop Perkins Piano Player)
Victor Wainwright
Instrumentalist Vocals
Mavis Staples
Song of the Year
“Lucky Guy,” written by Nick Moss
Soul Blues Album
Sitting On Top of the Blues – Bobby Rush
Soul Blues Female Artist
Bettye LaVette
Soul Blues Male Artist
Sugaray Rayford
Traditional Blues Album
Lucky Guy! – The Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling
Traditional Blues Female Artist (Koko Taylor Award)
Sue Foley
Traditional Blues Male Artist
Jimmie Vaughan
