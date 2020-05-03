The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

2020 Blues Music Award Winners

Category: Art/Music Hits: 9

It is a strange time, but like many artists these days the Blues Foundation found a way for the 41st Annual Blues Music Awards to happen virtually.

The event was hosted by Shemekia Copeland, who won 2 BMAs last year (Album of the Year and Contemporary Blues Album). She and the presenters which included Ruthie Foster, William Bell, Beth Hart, Charlie Musselwhite, Warren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’ and Fantastic Negrito all did their parts remotely from their homes.

BMA nominees also contributed exclusive performances recorded in their homes, making this virtual event as close to actually being there as possible. Mixed with “Flashback Moments” of performances past, it was truly a great show.

 

And the 2020 Blues Music Award winners are…

Acoustic Blues Album, Sponsored by Newman, DeCoster
This Guitar and Tonight – Bob Margolin

Acoustic Blues Artist, Sponsored by Folk Alliance International
Doug MacLeod

Doug MacLeod – Photo: Marilyn Stringer

Album of the Year, Sponsored by Rum Boogie Café and Blues Hall
Kingfish – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

2020 Blues Music Award Winners

B.B. King Entertainer of the Year, Sponsored by B.B. King’s Blues Club
Sugaray Rayford

Band of the Year
The Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling

Historical Album

Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records

Best Emerging Artist Album
Kingfish – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Kingfish Album Cover

Blues Rock Album
Masterpiece – Albert Castiglia

Blues Rock Artist, Sponsored by Landmark Band
Eric Gales

SugarayRayford-Feat-SuzanJones1RU3A2346

Contemporary Blues Album
Kingfish – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

2020 Blues Music Award Winners

Contemporary Blues Female Artist
Shemekia Copeland

Contemporary Blues Male Artist
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Instrumentalist Bass
Michael “Mudcat” Ward

Photo by: suze72

Instrumentalist Drums
Cedric Burnside

Cedric Burnside by Marilyn Stringer

Instrumentalist Guitar
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Kingfish Album Cover

Instrumentalist Harmonica, Sponsored by Hohner Harmonica
Rick Estrin

Instrumentalist Horn
Vanessa Collier

Albert Castiglia Masterpiece Cover

Instrumentalist Piano (Pinetop Perkins Piano Player)
Victor Wainwright

Instrumentalist Vocals
Mavis Staples

2020 Blues Music Award Winners

Song of the Year
“Lucky Guy,” written by Nick Moss

Soul Blues Album
Sitting On Top of the Blues – Bobby Rush

Kingfish Album Cover

Soul Blues Female Artist
Bettye LaVette

Soul Blues Male Artist
Sugaray Rayford

Shemekia Copeland America's Child Album Cover

Traditional Blues Album
Lucky Guy! – The Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling

Traditional Blues Female Artist  (Koko Taylor Award)
Sue Foley

Kingfish Album Cover

Traditional Blues Male Artist
Jimmie Vaughan

The Blues Foundation

The post 2020 Blues Music Award Winners appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2020-blues-music-award-winners/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version