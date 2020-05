Articles

High Valley will be back with a new EP, "Grew Up On That," on May 22 through Warner. The six-song project of brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel tells of childhood, family and love. High Valley is previewing the EP with the release of new song "River's Still Running." Brad wrote the song with Randy Montana and Corey Crowder....

