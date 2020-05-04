The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Hartford receives tribute treatment

Category: Art/Music Hits: 7

John Hartford will receive the tribute treatment come June from the likes of The Infamous Stringdusters, The Travelin' McCourys and Hartford's son, Jamie. LoHi Records will release "On The Road: A Tribute To John Hartford" on June 26. All net proceeds will be donated to MusiCares in order to assist artists during this dire time as all live performances and touring has been halted, leaving an enormous percentage of artists and musicians with no source of income....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11101

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version