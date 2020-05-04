Hartford receives tribute treatment

Articles

John Hartford will receive the tribute treatment come June from the likes of The Infamous Stringdusters, The Travelin' McCourys and Hartford's son, Jamie. LoHi Records will release "On The Road: A Tribute To John Hartford" on June 26. All net proceeds will be donated to MusiCares in order to assist artists during this dire time as all live performances and touring has been halted, leaving an enormous percentage of artists and musicians with no source of income....

