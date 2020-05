Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 08:34 Hits: 7

Elkington's Ever-Roving Eye is a compelling, characterful and mesmerising album. Listening to its intricate layerings and meticulous, deliquescent fingerpicking, one can well understand the desire he had for perfection.

