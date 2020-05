Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 15:29 Hits: 4

Lori McKenna is a hit country songwriter and a heralded Americana performer, and whenever a new song emerges with her name on it, you're smart to take a pause from whatever trifle you're busy with, and listen. This will be music for adults, by adults.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/lori-mckenna-prepares-new-album-the-balladeer/