Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 12:41 Hits: 5

Unlike most super producers, Salaam Remi doesn't have an identifiable sound of his own. He's better known for mining a sound from each act he works with that, in turn, becomes their signature sound.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/02/849076752/salaam-remi-sampling-amy-winehouse-nas-apache-marvin-gaye-tammi-terrell?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music