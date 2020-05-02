Musgraves releases new version of song for Earth Day

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Kacey Musgraves released a song today, "Oh What a World, 2.0 Earth Day Edition," in honor of the golden anniversary of Earth Day. A longer version of the song appeared on her last album "Golden Hour." The new version starts off with acoustic guitar and emphasizes Musgraves' vocals. The song is more drum heavy at times with birds chirping at the intro and outro of the song. The original version has more synthesized backing vocals throughout....

