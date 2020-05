Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020

Tim McGraw will release his first new music, "I Called Mama," since returning to Big Machine Records next Friday. Seen through the lens of the special connection with mothers, "I Called Mama" is a look at the ways we ground ourselves when we are shaken or hurting. Written by Lance Miller, Marv Green and Jimmy Yeary, the song was produced by McGraw and Byron Gallimore....

