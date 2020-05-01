The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fay Hield shares video teaser for new album Wrackline

Watch the new video teaser for Fay Hield's new album Wrackline, set for release in September. Fay is accompanied on the new album by a stellar cast of some of the finest folk musicians working today; Rob Harbron, Sam Sweeney, Ben Nicholls and Ewan MacPherson.

