Chesney returns; Hot Country Knights debut

Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020

Kenny Chesney is out with a new CD, "Here and Now," today, while Hot Country Knights, whose singer is one of country's leading voices, makes its debut with "The K is Silent." Chesney's disc was once again produced by Buddy Cannon along with Chesney. Chesney worked on the 12-song album for the past 18 months. The lead single was "Tip of My Tongue," written by Chesney, Ed Sheeran and Ross Copperman....

