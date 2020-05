Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 17:24 Hits: 1

Today, Toby Hay & David Ian Roberts are releasing a new EP titled 'CAPEL Y GRAIG - Improvisations'. For the month of May, all proceeds go to Tŷ Hafan, the hospice for children in Wales.

The post Toby Hay & David Ian Roberts announce new EP: CAPEL Y GRAIG appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/toby-hay-david-ian-roberts-announce-new-ep-capel-y-graig/