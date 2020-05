Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 17:41 Hits: 2

The fear when we heard that the Dixie Chicks had employed producer Jack Antonoff for their first record in 14 years was that instead of hearing the acoustic instrumentation that made the Dixie Chicks so vital in the late 90's, we'd get the three women huddled around Antonoff's laptop staring intently at pixels on a screen.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/song-review-the-dixie-chicks-julianna-calm-down/