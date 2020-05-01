Final UK Virtual Gig Guide – May 1 – May 16

Articles

As you know, album release management, PR, and graphics & merchandise developer New Outlaw has been offering a weekly Virtual Gig Guide for performances in the UK. As performers create more and more virtual shows, it’s become almost impossible to keep up. With that in mind, this will be the final UK Virtual Gig Guide. Please read through and support the acts working so hard on keeping music alive in the UK and beyond!

This week’s offerings include:

Friday 1 May: Rebecca Downes “Downestream II” 19:30 (UK Time)

Friday 1 May: Isobel Thatcher20:00 (UK Time)

Friday 1 May: Robin Bibi For the Basingstoke Blues Club 20:30 (UK Time)

Sunday 3 May: Isolation Music Festival 613:00-18:00 (UK Time)

Sunday 3 May: Redfish Lockdown 20:00 (UK Time)

Sunday 3 May: Dan Burnett 18:30 (UK time) *with more planned for all Sundays for the foreseeable future*

Sunday 3 May: Catfish Duo – Ain’t Nothin’ But, London 20:30 (UK Time)

Saturday 9 May: Catfish Duo live stream – Matt and Phred’s Manchester (20:00 UK Time)

Sunday 16 May: Catfish Duo live stream – Lockdown Music TV

ALSO HAPPENING…

Fri – Brickmakers – KINKENNY – ‘LIVE NOT LIVE’ Video stream on Facebook & Youtube – 2 Sets – First Set at 9pm & Second Set at 10pm – Watch here.

Sat – Brickmakers – HARLEY STREET – ‘LIVE NOT LIVE’ Video Stream on Facebook & YouTube – 2 Sets – First Set at 9pm & Second Set at 10pm watch here.



Sat – B2 Venue – SHANNON CROME ‘LIVE NOT LIVE’ Video stream at 9pm followed by THE CORAL CROSS BAND – ‘LIVE NOT LIVE’ Video stream at 10pm on Facebook & Youtube watch here.



Sun – Brickmakers – TIDAL JAM – ‘LIVE NOT LIVE’ Video stream – 2 Sets – First Set at 3pm & Second Set at 4pm watch here.



Mothership Studios has been streaming a daily show since the start of the lockdown – The Virus Free Zone

Join us for a late lunch, music and chat 2.30PM BST everyday in the Mothership Studios chat room

