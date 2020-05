Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 16:00 Hits: 2

Earle knows the value of storytelling as a way to find our shared humanity. He used that talent to write the music for a play called Coal Country and make his latest album, Ghosts of West Virginia.

(Image credit: Jacob Blickenstaff/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2020/05/01/849020617/steve-earle-tells-the-story-of-a-west-virginian-mining-disaster-through-song?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music