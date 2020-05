Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 20:14 Hits: 2

The music-selling platform Bandcamp is waiving its fees for one day a month for the next three months to support artists during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/01/849218894/a-music-selling-platform-waives-some-fees-to-support-artists-during-the-pandemic?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music