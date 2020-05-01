Barrett finds a Goldmine

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 23:35 Hits: 2

Gabby Barrett will release her debut, "Goldmine," on June 19, she announced today. "I am so excited that my first album is finally complete," said Barrett. "I've been writing for this project for almost two years, pulling together who I am as an artist and working hard with my team to make this album an expression of that. To see it come together like this feels amazing and is such a huge blessing. I'm so excited for June 19 - can't wait for you to hear it." The track list is:...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11134