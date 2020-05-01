Leigh Folk Festival launches Front Room Folk Festival 2-3 May

Category: Art/Music Hits: 2
Don't miss Leigh Folk Festival's "Front Room Folk Festival " this weekend, a two-day digital fundraising broadcast and celebration of everything Leigh Folk Festival, including music, storytelling, spoken word, workshops, dance, poetry, video messages and interviews.
