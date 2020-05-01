The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Leigh Folk Festival launches Front Room Folk Festival 2-3 May

Don't miss Leigh Folk Festival's "Front Room Folk Festival " this weekend, a two-day digital fundraising broadcast and celebration of everything Leigh Folk Festival, including music, storytelling, spoken word, workshops, dance, poetry, video messages and interviews.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/leigh-folk-festival-front-room-folk-festival-2020/

