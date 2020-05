Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 15:09 Hits: 4

Stuff a sock down your pants, unearth your razor shades, bust out the acid wash, and get ready to party like it's 1989 because what started as a cover band stage gag back in 2015 has now become a full-blown major label release with original songs and radio single. It's called Hot Country Knights.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-hot-country-knights-the-k-is-silent/