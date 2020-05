Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 14:05 Hits: 5

Dublin's The Bonny Men reveal music video - Visceral movement, animal imagery and wild traditional music collide in this piece that creeps and crawls its way under the skin.

The post Watch: The Bonny Men – Earworm (Tune of the Day) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/watch-the-bonny-men-earworm-tune-of-the-day/