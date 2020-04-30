The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Video Premiere: Our Man In The Field – It Was Ever So

Watch the video for the new single from Our Man In The Field (AKA Alexander Ellis). It Was Ever So explores vocation and identity; it’s about the men and women who lost their jobs when London’s oldest fire station was closed in 2014. It's out on May the 4th to coincide with International Firefighters’ Day.

