Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 14:31 Hits: 4

George Strait is getting his own SiriusXM radio channel, at least for a limited time. And for a limited time, you can listen to it for free as the satellite radio provider extends a current promotion allowing anyone to listen free of charge through their app. Called Ace in the Hole Radio after the iconic singer's touring band.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/george-strait-to-launch-ace-in-the-hole-radio/