Dickerson brings Yours to surprise Zoom wedding.

Category: Art/Music

Russell Dickerson surprised a bride today, whose wedding plans were put on hold due to COVID-19, by singing his hit "Yours" as the couple's first dance in a surprise Zoom wedding. Dickerson sang his song for newlyweds Melanie Mulvihill and John Sizer." The first dance immediately followed an impromptu marriage officiation by Today show host Hoda Kotb, arranged by the groom, John, and a friend of the bride....

