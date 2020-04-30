Williams, Tillis, Rose release new sounds

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020

Lucinda Williams is out with "Good Souls Better Angels "(Highway 20/Thirty Tigers). The Louisiana native tackles domestic and socio-political issues on the 12-song release, including "Man Without a Soul." Williams, Tom Overby and Ray Kennedy produced the set, which was recorded in Nashville. Kennedy was behind Williams' seminal "Car Wheels on a Gravel Road." Overby doubles as Williams' husband and manager....

