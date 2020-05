Ciaran Algar talks about his ‘Corona Collaboration’ project

Articles

We talk to Ciaran Algar about his ‘Corona Collaboration’ project. After starting out as a way just to pass the time during lockdown, the project has built a large fan-base, featured twice on National television and is now being turned into a crowdfunded album project.

