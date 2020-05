Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 16:24 Hits: 6

Taken from his latest album 'Forever Just Beyond', Clem Snide has shared a live performance with Scott Avett of album track 'Easy'. That this album came into being is something of a miracle which makes this session all the more special.

