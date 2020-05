Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020

Drive-in movie theaters are experiencing a renaissance in Germany, and not just for films. People flock to church services and concerts there, too, both banned in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

