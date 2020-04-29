Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 19:40 Hits: 4

Jorma Kaukonen performs his 5th solo Quarantine Concert from the Fur Peace Ranch in Meigs County, Ohio spreading the message to Stay in Peace! Join him for his 5th live stream on the Fur Peace Station Youtube Channel!

On Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m. EDT Jorma will perform, tell stories and talk about his songs, often playing them on the very guitar he wrote the song on.

Here’s the link to listen in!

“Yeah,” says Jorma about his past livestreams. “Another great night for us here in Southeast Ohio at the Fur Peace Station. It is our pleasure and honor to bring these free concerts to our friends all over the world. We wish you were here, but we’ll take the win any way we can.”

And it is a win to tune in for an hour or so, lean back and enjoy the music. Last Saturday over 5,000 friends and fans joined in! Together we are a family!

While The Ranch is closed the music has not stopped! The Fur Peace Ranch online store offers recordings from the many artists that have played and taught at the Fur Peace Ranch over the years. Many albums are difficult to find! Purchasing an album provides income to the artists who cannot tour during these difficult times, provides support of this independent small business, and provides hours of listening pleasure for you! Check it out!

There are also many live concert recordings to listen to anddownload.

Follow Jorma and Hot Tuna’s Escapades:

Jorma Kaukonen

Hot Tuna

Fur Peace Ranch

Jack Casady

Twitter:

@HotTunaBand

@JormaKaukonen

The post Jorma Kaukonen Set to Perform 5th Solo Quarantine Concert Live From Fur Peace Ranch appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/jorma-kaukonen-set-to-perform-5th-solo-quarantine-concert-live-from-fur-peace-ranch/