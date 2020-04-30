World Premiere: “Stone Cold Crazy” – New Single From the Starlite Campbell Band

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 07:00 Hits: 2

European & British Blues awards nominees the Starlite Campbell Band continue their musical adventure with the release of their new single “Stone Cold Crazy” on Friday 1st May, 2020.

Photograph by Phil Kneen © 2020

Husband and wife team Suzy Starlite and Simon Campbell have temporarily relocated themselves and their semi-mobile recording studio to Lower Saxony, Germany in order to write and record their highly anticipated new album The Language of Curiosity, set for release on 2nd October, 2020 via Supertone Records.

The band is steeped in British blues – think early Led Zeppelin, The Faces and Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac. With original songs that push the boundaries of blues and rock, they have a sound and vibe reminiscent of the mid 60’s to early 70’s; there is no one quite like them on the circuit right now.

With their debut album Blueberry Pie nominated for best album in the European blues awards, their second album The Language of Curiosity continues to push the boundaries of British blues and British rock. The record also features longtime collaborators Jonny Henderson and Christian Madden who are sharing keyboard duties and drummer Steve Gibson.

Suzy enthused, “‘Stone Cold Crazy’ jumped out and just had to be the first single we released from the album. It’s bursting with energy and echoes the sound and vibe of the early 70’s where British blues was morphing into more song based Rock ’n’ Roll.”

The band are also offering a special offer for all preorders of The Language of Curiosity. To thank you for supporting their work as full time musicians, you will automatically receive a digital copy of the new single “Stone Cold Crazy” when it is released on 1st May featuring artwork by world renowned photographer Phil Kneen.

This applies to all singles released from the album prior to the official album launch on 2nd October, 2020.

Listen to ‘Stone Cold Crazy’ exclusively on the Starlite Campbell Band website from the 1st – 8th May, 2020 and preorder The Language of Curiosity

*Feature image © Peter Putters 2019 used by permission

The post World Premiere: “Stone Cold Crazy” – New Single From the Starlite Campbell Band appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/world-premiere-stone-cold-crazy-new-single-from-the-starlite-campbell-band/