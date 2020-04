Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 21:29 Hits: 3

Two of the U.S.' most influential and storied summer music festivals have been canceled for 2020, due to coronavirus concerns. The sibling events were scheduled to take place in July and August.

(Image credit: Eva Hambach/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/29/848013329/newport-folk-and-jazz-festivals-canceled-due-to-coronavirus?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music