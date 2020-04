Articles

In the third episode of Play It Forward, Ari Shapiro interviews Robin Dann of the Canadian band, Bernice. She talks about redefining success and how the freedom of jazz informs her music.

(Image credit: Carter Hutton/Courtesy of the artist)

