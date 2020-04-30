The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Newport Folk Festival canceled, a victim of COVID-19

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

The Newport Folk Festival, one of the premiere musical festivals, is cancelled this summer due to COVID-19, organizers announced today. At the same time, they also canceled the Newport Jazz Festival, which takes place the following weekend. Organizers indicated the festivals will be held in some form - presumably virtually - this summer. The folk festival was slated for July 31-Aug. 2 and the jazz fest Aug. 7-9....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11123

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version