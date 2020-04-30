Newport Folk Festival canceled, a victim of COVID-19

Articles

The Newport Folk Festival, one of the premiere musical festivals, is cancelled this summer due to COVID-19, organizers announced today. At the same time, they also canceled the Newport Jazz Festival, which takes place the following weekend. Organizers indicated the festivals will be held in some form - presumably virtually - this summer. The folk festival was slated for July 31-Aug. 2 and the jazz fest Aug. 7-9....

