Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 06:15 Hits: 2

Fanny Lumsden Fallow Cooking Vinyl Australia Right from the outset of Fanny Lumsden’s third album you sense that something different is in the air – a new maturity and and depth to the music as the lush opening hymnal refrain of ‘Mountain Song’ echoes and reverberates from the speakers. Musically it’s unexplored territory for the songwriter …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/04/30/album-review-fanny-lumsden-fallow/