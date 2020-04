Articles

Tommy Alexander has a new album coming out on June 5th and that’s a promising prospect based on the sound of this track – ‘End Of The World’. A mid-tempo piece of alt-country rock, it channels Prine and Kristofferson as he chronicles troubled times. The song has that weary, poetic grain to it that we …

