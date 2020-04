Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 11:43 Hits: 3

This season having already been cancelled, now festival director Katharina Wagner is forced to stay away from work – for health reasons. What does this mean for Bayreuth?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bayreuth-festival-without-katharina-wagner/a-53279222?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf