Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Alexandra Sauser-Monnig returns to the Tiny Desk with her band Daughter of Swords, showcasing new music as well as songs from 2019's gorgeous Dawnbreaker album.

(Image credit: Max Posner/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/29/847372068/daughter-of-swords-tiny-desk-concert?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music